Juventus have won eight back-to-back Serie A titles but it was apparently time for a change this summer.

Massimiliano Allegri was relieved of his duties, bringing an end to a fantastically successful period.

He'd won four straight Doubles with the Old Lady - the first manager to do so in the history of Europe's top-five leagues.

Although he did 'only' lift the Serie A this season, it was his fifth in a row with Juve, against a first in Italy.

What Allegri hadn't managed, however, was a Champions League success.

He'd made the final twice, in 2015 and 2017, but lost the first to Barcelona and the latter to Real Madrid.

Even bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo didn't change things as they exited the tournament to Ajax.

And so Allegri left, leaving behind him a wave of speculation over the next boss of Italy's dominant side.

Maurizio Sarri has been named as the most likely target but one name has consistently lurked in the background: Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has professed before that he believes coaches should only stick around for three years.

It's what he put in at Bayern Munich and what he wishes he'd finished at with Barcelona - it's also how many years he's been with Manchester City.

So surely moving on and conquering a fourth European league would be very appealing?

Well, apparently not, as Juventus offered him €20m-per-year and were turned down, according to Eurosport.

That's an incredible amount of money and turning it down shows real commitment to City.

He clearly has unfinished business in Manchester, despite winning back-to-back Premier League titles with record point hauls.

That 'unfinished business' is what Allegri couldn't manage either, of course - the Champions League.

Guardiola hasn't lifted it since 2011 with his incredible Barcelona side.

Perhaps next year is the year - only Juventus were really hoping it would be with them.