The 2019/20 Premier League season still feels a long way off.

The majority of clubs are yet to make their foray into the summer transfer window, but in three weeks' time most of them will resume training.

If the new campaign is anything like the last, we're in for a treat.

The sense of anticipation will be all the greater come Tuesday morning when the provisional fixtures are announced.

The majority of neutral eyes will turn immediately to the calendars of Manchester City and Liverpool, with the expectation that last year's pace-setters will be right back at it again, such was the gulf between them and the rest of the division.

And one Liverpool fan, Twitter user @donkopleone, claims to have a leaked copy of the first round of fixtures, including which ones will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Now it's worth noting that BT Sport will be showing the early kick-offs on a Saturday, which makes the list look slightly questionable from the off.

If true, however, there are plenty of intriguing clashes across the opening weekend.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool all have very winnable games on paper, though Gunners fans will no doubt be disappointed to see that they kick things off away from the Emirates, where their record is notoriously poor.

Newly-promoted Norwich City would be given a baptism of fire upon their return to the top flight with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, while fellow new boys Sheffield United probably have a more achievable mountain to climb away to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Everton play Newcastle, Southampton welcome Chelsea, and Watford meet West Ham at Vicarage Road.

Onto the Sunday - Manchester United would play Brighton, under new management, and Aston Villa host Leicester City.

Interestingly, Manchester City would have to wait until the Monday night, against Wolves at Molineux, to begin their defence of their crown.

At least Liverpool have a head start this time around.

Would you be happy with this lot of fixtures? Have your say in the comments.