Frank Lampard is being linked to the Chelsea job every 10 seconds right now.

At first, the rumours seemed somewhat unbelievable and that Maurizio Sarri would be given another season at Stamford Bridge, but now the reports are starting to gather momentum.

It seems more and more likely that Sarri will bow out of the Chelsea job after just one season, banking his third-place finish and embarking on a new adventure at Juventus.

Is it a done deal? Absolutely not, but reports are suggesting that Chelsea are already drawing up a list of replacements and Lampard seems to be making the cut every single time.

Lampard has featured alongside the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo, Javi Gracia, Massimiliano Allegri and Erik ten Hag, but always seems to be the leading candidate.

Sarri out, Lampard in?

There are obviously worries about his managerial experience, having only spent just one season - albeit reasonably successful - at the helm of Derby County.

The Englishman was able to guide his young Rams to the play-off final, only to suffer defeat to Aston Villa and his former teammate John Terry.

So, will that be Lampard's final game as Derby boss and will he be returning to Chelsea? Well, it seems that situation is looking more likely than ever.

Talks begin between Chelsea and Lampard

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have finally opened talks to appoint their all-time top scorer as the replacement for Sarri.

The Italian is set to complete his move to Juventus later this week and Chelsea officials have now held discussions with Lampard to become his successor.

Chelsea still have their doubts about Lampard's coaching experience, but Roman Abramovich holds him in high regard after everything he did for the Blues as a player.

Besides, other candidates such as Ten Hag and Allegri are believed to be worried about the transfer ban that could hamper Chelsea in the future.

Lampard was photographed meeting Didier Drogba for lunch on Tuesday and that catch-up was believed to have taken place just a few hours after the Chelsea talks.

Chelsea will have as much as £5 million to spend on their next manager in light of the compensation they will receive for Sarri's premature departure.

Meanwhile, if the club can reach an agreement over their transfer ban, the incoming manager will as much as £150 million to spend from the Eden Hazard money alone.

So, given the inevitability that surrounds the Sarri situation, it seems as though Chelsea are just a few talks away from brining Lampard home. Strap yourselves in, Blues fans.

