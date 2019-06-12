WWE fans may be trying to forget it, but the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker at Super ShowDown is still in the memory for all the wrong reasons.

After the WCW icon suffered a concussion and bled heavily, the main event match in Jeddah last Friday took a negative turn.

Several moves were botched by both competitors and some branded the closing few minutes an absolute train-wreck of-sorts.

It wasn't all negativity for the pair though, with some fans genuinely understanding of why they took the opportunity to compete against each other.

Apparently several wrestlers and former opponents of the two agree with this viewpoint as well.

Chris Jericho took to his Twitter account last night and said that Goldberg and Taker are 'better than most' despite not having their best outing, and that they are 'top level performers'.

One of the most iconic names in the business, Ric Flair, has also leapt to the defence of his two former foes whilst making an appearance on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio.

“They opened up hot, I loved it, and I loved the match up until the last minute-and-a-half," said Flair, per Cageside Seats.

"And here’s the deal - whatever you want to say about anybody in this business, he is gonna be on Mount Rushmore if there is one.… you can say no wrong about The Undertaker.

"He is a talent of a lifetime... and Bill Goldberg had arguably the greatest run of anybody for years and has still never had anybody spend more than a half-hour with him learning the fundamentals of the business.

"And he pulled it off, and I’m sure, you know, that he’s brokenhearted, but ... it’s tough, and it’s not factored around age.

"When I was doing this stuff, I was still - they had me back in the ring on a regular basis. It’s just so hard to come in and work two or three times a year. It’s hard.”

We all know why the two took the match in Saudi Arabia - don't get any funny ideas, Ric.

Humour aside, the majority of the match was a difficult watch but after Goldberg suffered his concussion, there couldn't be much more done with the match.

It may give Goldberg a reason to step away from the ring for good, and there's many who believe that should happen, but it's nice to see he has some big names defending his corner.