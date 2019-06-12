The chances are, if you're a Manchester United fan, you'll be well acquainted with Romelu Lukaku's first touch.

Perhaps you've even been hit by a stray ball, flying through the air, as you've passed by Carrington one morning.

The Belgian's connection, or lack thereof, is a thing of notoriety.

Unfortunately, it means the striker often gets a hard time from football fans when his statistics over the last few years are impressive.

At Everton, he found the back of the net 53 times in 110 games, before earning a £75million move to Old Trafford.

Across the north-west, his ratio has dipped. In his first season, he appeared to have put on way too much muscle and in his two seasons with the Red Devils, he's only scored 28 goals.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old still spearheads a formidable Belgian national side.

Lukaku scored a brace in Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Scotland in the European Championship qualifiers before Kevin de Bruyne rounded it off in injury time.

Yet as he should be accustomed to by now, that wasn't what was likely to catch the eye of his critics.

Cue what can only be described as the most 'Lukaku' miss we've ever seen:

How?!

What looks on paper a routine scoreline wasn't without controversy and Lukaku actually apologised to Scotland boss Steve Clarke, whom he worked under at West Brom, at full-time.

De Bruyne looked to have been offside in the build-up to the United forward's second goal, but VAR was not in use.

Lukaku also had plenty to say to reporters after the game, this time concerning his United future.

"I have a contract with Man United," said Lukaku, via Goal.

"I'll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision.



"I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I'll do but won't say it.



"We'll see. If I expect a busy summer? Yes."

If he does move on, there are many things United fans will miss about him, but his touch isn't one of them.

