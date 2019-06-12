One massive transfer this summer is already done in the shape of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

And another is set to follow, with Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt highly coveted by the world's best football clubs.

The Ajax youngster looks destined to move on after a quite incredible season.

De Ligt, captain of the side at just 19 years old, led Ajax to the Eredivisie and the Champions League semi-finals.

He has also established himself as a regular for the Netherlands, already racking up 16 caps, and helped them reach the final of the UEFA Nations League.

It was previously thought that De Ligt was destined to follow in the footsteps of Frenkie de Jong and sign for Barcelona.

Manchester United then entered the race and the English club were considered favourites.

But, now it seems Paris Saint-Germain have sneaked above both teams and are within reach of completing his signing.

Gianluca di Marzio, reporter for Sky Italy, claims that the French giants have jumped ahead of the other contenders in the race for De Ligt as are now 'very close to closing the deal'.

He reports that Mino Raiola, de Ligt's agent, is in Paris meeting with PSG to discuss the deal.

The negotiations are already in an advanced state and could be closed shortly.

So it seems De Ligt will be playing alongside Thiago Silva, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe next season.

The transfer is not a formality, though, with Di Marzio reporting that Barcelona are still in with a chance of signing the teenager.

The 19-year-old said earlier this week that he would think over his final decision while he's on holiday.

"Money is not the problem," he told Mundo Deportivo, per the Metro.

"The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

"I still don’t know what my heart says. On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

"I don’t know when I’m going to have it figured out, but I’m going to take my time."

He also admitted it would be 'nice' to play with De Jong and Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

"Barcelona have great defenders and it is logical and normal that there is competition, but it is not something that frightens me," he added.

"Of course it would be nice to play with De Jong and Messi at Barcelona, but I must look at what is best for me."