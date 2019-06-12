Even at just eight years old, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr must be feeling the pressure.

Having one of the most famous footballers in the world as your father means you're always under the spotlight and especially when you're also pursuing a career in the sport.

Sure, plenty of footballers' sons show an early interest in the game and then turn their backs on it, but you just know that Ronaldo will be encouraging his son to follow in his footsteps.

Besides, given the immense work that Ronaldo puts into his own career, you can safely assume that the Ronaldo household lives and breathes the beautiful game.

Ronaldo Jr has launched his youth career with Juventus this season and the limited information that has emerged about his performances are certainly positive.

Ronaldo Jr at Juventus

The odd video of him scoring brilliant individual goals have leaked on to social media, while Italian publication Tuttosport claim he's scored 56 times in just 35 appearances.

What we do know for sure is that Ronaldo Jr bagged four goals on his Juventus U9 debut and even smashed home seven goals at the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament.

Pretty impressive stuff and despite his father's loyalty to Juventus, it seems other clubs want to pry him away from Juventus and one team in particular could have what it takes.

Sporting Lisbon make an approach

That's because Sporting Lisbon have reportedly made contact about signing Ronaldo Jr, potentially meaning that he will retrace the roots of his own father's career.

Ronaldo himself played in Sporting's youth ranks between 1997 and 2002, starred in the first-team for the proceeding two years and then eventually left for Manchester United.

And according to Portugal's most popular newspaper Correio da Manha, via SportMediaSet, Ronaldo Jr could make the exact same move in his early life.

They claim that Sporting are doing everything in their power to make the move happen and have even approached Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Ronaldo and grandmother of Ronaldo Jr.

Of course, it would create a logistical issue for the Ronaldo family, who would rather their son remained in Turin.

But would Ronaldo stand in the way of his son following in his footsteps? It's a difficult question and his relatives in Portugal could certainly make the arrangement work.

Seeing the next generation of the Ronaldo family at Sporting would definitely be surreal, but if it does the same thing for the son as it does the father, then success is guaranteed.

The only thing that would be more of a fairytale is if Ronaldo Jr pulled on the red of United and worked his way up the ranks at Carrington. You never know, it could happen one day.

Do you think Ronaldo Jr will crack it in the professional game? Have your say in the comments section below.