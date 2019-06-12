Haris Belkebla would have been ecstatic after being called up to Algeria for the first time last month.

Belkebla, a 25-year-old playing for Ligue 2 outfit Brest, had never represented his country before.

He had played three times for the U23s, playing in his nation's campaign at the 2016 Olympics.

But, he has clearly impressed manager Djamel Belmadi this season, who included him in his 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Belkebla linked up with the squad and performed his initiation song on Sunday, ahead of Algeria's warm up game against Burundi.

Watch his initiation video below:

However, Belkebla never got the opportunity to feature in the match.

That's because he had been sent home in quite bizarre circumstances.

Algeria's substitute goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was playing Fortnite on PlayStation 4, where he was broadcasting himself playing the game on Twitch.

But, while Oukidja was playing, Belkebla could be seen in the background and pulled down his trousers, showing off his backside to those watching.

It is unknown why he decided to do so, with the Sun reporting that it was for 'no reason whatever'.

Belmadi soon heard of the Brest midfielder's actions and decided to axe him from his squad.

What a bizarre story.

Belkebla was just a week away from being part of Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

But his actions have now seen him miss the tournament and may now prevent him from being called up to his national side in the future.

Mohamed Benkhemassa has been called up to the side by Belmadi instead.

Algeria, led by star player Riyad Mahrez, have been placed in Group C for the African Cup of Nations.

They begin their campaign against Kenya on June 23, before games against Senegal and Tanzania.

Instead of being present, Belkebla will have to watch his team bid for their second African Cup of Nations title from home.