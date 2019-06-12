Kylian Mbappe is very much still France's golden boy right now, but the first rumblings against him have begun to emerge.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old scored his 100th career goal in the 11th minute of Les Bleus' victory over Andorra.

The striker did well to focus on the European qualifier too given a number of critical reports in the press in recent days.

Journalist Dominique Sévérac penned a scathing attack on Mbappe in Le Parisien entitled "Mbappé, when are you off on your holidays?" after he lost the ball 22 times against Turkey.

"The moves he did start well he ended up wasting due to selfishness or lack of intelligence," the report said.

"He's struggling with the famous reaction to the World Cup. Over the season he's shown an unusual anger."



A rumour also started doing the rounds, courtesy of Duncan Castles, that the youngster had made a series of demands that would convince him to stay at PSG.

They included playing as a central number nine ahead of Edinson Cavani and Neymar, switching formation to suit his preferred 4-4-2, and taking penalties to allow him a better shot at winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

Before that rumour really gathers legs, it's immediately been debunked by the man himself, who shut down a tweet discussing his talks with his employers:

"Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper - FAKE NEWS," he hit back.

To which the account replied:

"Have a safe flight to Madrid, mate. It’s nice this time of year."

Superb. On the topic of purported interest from Real Madrid, Mbappe refused to be drawn after the France game.

"Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid," he told reporters.

"You always ask me the same thing, but it's not the time."

Los Blancos have already signed one Galactico in Eden Hazard this summer and the Belgian's fee could rise to £150million.

That means Mbappe's proposed switch to the Bernabeu is already looking a little less likely - but that doesn't necessarily mean the rumours will die down any time soon.