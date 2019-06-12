Boxing

Conor McGregor feels Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight of this era..

Conor McGregor names Tyson Fury the 'number one heavyweight of this era'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tyson Fury is certainly getting a lot of attention lately - fortunately, he has a fight coming up to capitalise on it all.

He will fight Tom Schwarz on June 15th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as he hopes to get back on track following his last fight.

That was a draw between Fury and Deontay Wilder, the WBC Heavyweight champion.

Fury will, naturally, want to move back towards heavyweight title contention - be it against Wilder or the newly-crowned Andy Ruiz Jr.

But it all starts with Saturday's clash with the undefeated Schwarz.

Fury gave a preview of what fans can expect to see this weekend in an open workout at the MGM Grand.

The 30-year-old looked fantastic as he worked the pads - it's difficult not to be impressed when you see a heavyweight that fast.

You can see a clip of Fury's workout below:

One man who certainly was impressed was Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter to shower Fury with praise.

"This is what fully committed pad work looks like. Amazing!" he wrote. "Welcome to The Mac Life “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury!

Fury looked very impressive at his open workout.

"Leading the game from all angles. Enjoy Sin city, my man, we are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time."

"Atta boy Tyson. The number 1 HW boxer of this era."

You can see his Tweet below:

Now that's high praise.

There's little doubt that Fury is in the argument for the best heavyweight of the era.

But he needs to get that gold back around his waist before we close the discussion.

Topics:
Heavyweight
Andy Ruiz Jr
Conor McGregor
Deontay Wilder
Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again