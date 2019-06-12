US Open: Who will be challenging at Pebble Beach?

The world’s elite golfers head to California this week for the 119th US Open, which is to be held at the prestigious Pebble Beach golf course, the site of Tiger Woods’ memorable victory in 2000.

Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell won last time the trophy was contested here back in 2010 at a modest level par and conditions are set to be just as tough this time around.

GIVEMEBET is paying seven places on the tournament and in this article we are taking a look at the players leading the betting...

Tiger Woods – 11/1 to win

Few forget his rousing victory at Augusta a couple of months ago. Some hailed it as the greatest comeback in all of sports. The Masters champion returned to Earth with a bump at the USPGA however, missing the cut entirely after shooting five-over par at Bethpage.

Winner of the US Open on three separate occasions, Woods enters the tournament having only played at the Memorial since missing the cut at the USPGA. Two weeks ago he finished in a tie for 9th so he will fancy his chances at a course he has emphatically won at before.

Rory McIlroy – 8/1 to win

Many see McIlroy as the long-term successor to Woods and with four major wins at the age of 25 they look correct. Since back-to-back wins in 2014 the Northern Irishman has stuttered and his best major finish since has been a runner-up at the British Open in 2018.

This week things could change. Hot off a scintillating nine-under 61 in the final round at the Canadian Open, he lifted the trophy in a seven-shot victory. Very rarely is a previous weeks' winner victorious at a major, but the last man to do so was McIlroy in 2014.

Brooks Koepka – 9/1 to win

Few will be able to look past the American, who has won four of the last eight majors he has competed in to go with two other top-10 finishes. He is undoubtedly the form man when it comes to majors and carries a chip on his shoulder for being overlooked by the media in general, with host broadcaster Fox omitting him from their pre-tournament commercial.

Last week he placed a disappointing 50th, ending a run of three tournaments with a top-four finish. The current world number one leapt into the top five after last year's US Open and continues to consolidate his position atop of the rankings. He will be a closely watched this week.

Dustin Johnson – 8/1 to win

The former world number one has had a solid 2019 and is showing strong form with two victories, two second places and four other top-10 spots, all in only 13 starts.

Johnson also knows what it takes to win here, taking victory in the AT&T Pro-Am the same year the course last hosted the US Open in 2010. This was his second victory in consecutive years at the tournament and although injury has aged him since, he still remains a threat to lift the trophy.

Best of the rest

Justin Rose – He has gone off the boil after winning the Farmers Insurance Open at the start of the year, but his putting is solid and iron play makes him a threat no matter the course. 25/1 to win.



Phil Mickelson – Lefty won his fifth AT&T championship at Pebble Beach this year and has always liked this course. The US Open has not been kind to him and remains the only major to elude him though, finishing runner-up on six separate occasions with some heartbreaking moments. 45/1 to win, 9/2 top 5 finish.

Justin Thomas – Not his best season in terms of results but he still ranks high in Greens in Regulation and Average Putts, which is imperative at Pebble Beach. 25/1 to win, 5/1 top 5 finish



Matt Kuchar – Has quietly been having a stellar season with seven top 10s including a victory and two runner-up finishes. A consistent driver which is necessary at this venue, he’ll be certainly be eyeing another top ten finish. 40/1 to win, 7/2 top 10 finish.

