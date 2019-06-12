Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to finish a season in style.

There have been questions raised about the Portuguese over the last two campaigns, but you can't deny his knack of ending the year in a blaze of glory and with silverware in his hands.

Sure, his first season at Juventus was void of the statistics we've come to expect from him, yet he still did more than enough to secure the Serie A crown and Supercoppa Italiana.

But Ronaldo wasn't finished there and was sure to enter his summer holidays with some international success, taking to the UEFA Nations League finals with Portugal.

In a performance akin to his World Cup treble against Spain, Ronaldo single-handedly tore apart Switzerland with a brilliant hat-trick in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo wins Nations League

There was to be no such heroics during the final, but the 34-year-old played a crucial role during the final victory over the Netherlands, in which Goncalo Guedes scored the winner.

It marked the second piece of silverware that Ronaldo has collected with his country, having previously won the 2016 European Championships in France.

As a result, it even meant that Ronaldo had trumped his rival Lionel Messi for trophies this season, despite the statistics suggesting that he experienced a much poorer year.

Record number of UEFA trophies

Not only that, but it saw the Portuguese pick up a piece of European football history and become the first player to ever win ten UEFA trophies.

Ronaldo has accumulated five Champions League titles, four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United, and followed them up with three Super Cup victories.

Then, throw in his two international trophies and you have a tally of ten that defeats serial winners such as Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini and Andres Iniesta.

It's yet another record that reiterates why Ronaldo is one of football's greats and especially when you consider Portugal haven't necessarily been blessed with the strongest of squads.

Of course, the situation is somewhat biased to non-European players who don't qualify for UEFA competitions with their country, but it's an impressive feat nonetheless.

It also shows that Ronaldo is somewhat incapable of slowing down with age and he's garnered an incredible 12 major honours since turning 30.

His latest record references claims that Ronaldo is the number one when it comes to European football, and surely that can no longer be disputed.

Do you think Ronaldo is the greatest player in history? Have your say in the comments section below.