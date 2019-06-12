Liverpool pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks in Champions League history to defeat Barcelona in the semi-final of this season's competition.

The Reds had lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou, all but putting an end to their hopes of reaching a second consecutive European final.

But Liverpool would be inspired in the return leg at Anfield.

Divock Origi's first half goal gave Liverpool hope of a miraculous turn around.

And they would score three more in the second 45 minutes to progress to the final, with Origi scoring a dramatic late winner.

The Reds would go on to face Tottenham in Madrid, where they won their sixth Champions League title after defeating their English rivals 2-0.

In the build-up to that game, Liverpool's playing staff were given some quite beautiful gifts.

In a partnership with Liverpool, iDesign Gold gave every first team member, as well as Jurgen Klopp, customised iPhone XS phones.

Each individual case features the name and number of each player, along with both the Champions League and Madrid final logos.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the phones are available to buy at department store Harvey Nichols and can cost up to £3,500.

They look stunning. View images of them below:

That's not a bad gift to receive.

It's not just current Liverpool players that have received products from the Irish company.

Steven Gerrard was also given a customised phone case earlier this year.

Jamie Carragher has also been given one of his own in the past.

Other high profile names to have received personalised phone cases from iDesign Gold include Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor and Lionel Messi.