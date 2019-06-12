2006 was a good time for WWE.

Huge stars such as Triple H, John Cena, Batista, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and many more were either at the peak of their powers or were on their way to super-stardom.

Viewing figures were fine and the Ruthless Aggression Era was doing the company healthy business and they were creating new stars in the process.

It was around this time that fans had began to turn on John Cena, who at WrestleMania 22 had spent 11 of the last 12 months as WWE Champion.

It was also at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago that hints began to drop about the reformation of one of the Attitude Era's most dominant stables.

In their respective matches against Vince McMahon and Cena, both Shawn Michaels and Triple H performed their signature 'crotch chop' taunt from their days as D-Generation X members in the late 1990s.

They would continue to do just that throughout the coming weeks, with HBK continuing his feud post-Mania with the chairman of WWE and The Game carried on pursuing the WWE Title whilst simultaneously bumping heads with the boss.

It all led to an historic reunion on Monday Night Raw 13 years ago to this very day on June 12.

HHH was placed in a gauntlet match against all five members of The Spirit Squad [which included the man now known as Dolph Ziggler], and ended up seriously overwhelmed.

But you can always trust a brother to back you up in a time of need, and his former stablemate Michaels came to his assistance as he helped clear the ring of the wrestling cheerleaders.

The live Penn State crowd erupted as the two stared McMahon straight down from the ring to the stage, and performed their iconic crotch chops to signify the reunification of D-Generation X.

It was an iconic moment in the Ruthless Aggression Era but their second stint together wouldn't be perfect.

After finally ending the feud with McMahon in September inside Hell In A Cell, the pair feuded with Randy Orton and Edge [Rated-RKO] but The Game suffered a torn quadriceps in January 2007 which put their story on hold.

DX would once again be reunited in August 2009 until March 2010, but in the PG Era of WWE it just didn't really feel the same, and Michaels would soon retire from wrestling whilst HHH carried on in a part-time basis and eventually made the transition to the boardroom.

Everyone will remember where they were when DX reformed though in 2006, and it'll be talked about for a long time to come.