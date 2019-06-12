Football

Mikel Arteta: Anfield was the only Premier League ground where I felt 'stuck'

Liverpool have turned Anfield into a fortress in recent years.

Not since April 2017, when Christian Benteke scored twice in a shock 2-1 victory for Crystal Palace, have the Reds lost at home in the Premier League.

Forty (40) home games have passed since then without Liverpool being on the losing side, which is a seriously impressive record.

They're still a long way off eclipsing Chelsea's record of 86 games unbeaten between February 21, 2004 and October 26, 2008, though.

Liverpool were the ones who ended Chelsea's ridiculous run and you wouldn't put it past them to get somewhere close to 86 over the coming years.

Jurgen Klopp's men looked unstoppable at home in the Premier League last season as they won 17 out of 19 games, drawing the other two.

Next campaign is expected to be much of the same, too, so Chelsea's record could very much be under threat.

Playing at Anfield has become a nightmare for rival clubs due to the style of play Klopp has introduced to his players.

Not only do Liverpool attack with speed, but out of possession they use 'gegenpressing' to harass opponents and win the ball back.

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Even the champions, Manchester City, struggle to contain Liverpool on Merseyside, as Mikel Arteta has experienced.

Arteta spent 11 years playing in the Premier League with Everton and Arsenal and is now assistant manager at City under Pep Guardiola.

And in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, he admitted that Anfield was the only stadium where he genuinely hated playing.

"In my playing career, Anfield was the only ground where I had a feeling of being stuck," said the Spaniard. "It happened to me with Arsenal, and we conceded five.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

"You tell yourself: 'I do not know what's going on, stop the game, please, because I do not know where I am.'"

The game Arteta was referring to was Liverpool's 5-1 win over Arsenal in 2014, where goals from Martin Skrtel (2), Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge made it 4-0 within 20 minutes.

Arsenal crumbled and were helpless as Liverpool looked like scoring with every single opportunity they had.

Arteta is clearly glad those days are behind him.

