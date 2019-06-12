Sergio Ramos is unlike any other defender.

The Spaniard has been one of the best in his position for the past 15 years.

As well as being talented at stopping forwards, Ramos has also developed a reputation for having an eye for a goal himself.

Despite Real Madrid's struggles last season, Ramos had his best campaign in front of goal yet.

He scored 11 times in 42 games for Los Blancos in his best goal-scoring season for the club yet.

And he also had an impressive campaign for the national side.

Ramos represented Spain nine times in the 2018/19 season, scoring in seven of those games.

That puts his overall tally to 18 goals for the season - an extraordinary tally for a defender.

To make that achievement sound even better, it actually trumps the mark that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford set last season.

The English forward only scored 16 times for club and country this campaign.

Considering he's regarded as one of the best young forwards in the world, it's rather embarrassing that Ramos has outscored him this season.

And it turn out that Ramos has been able to beat Rashford's tally despite playing fewer minutes.

According to Whoscored.com, Rashford played 3669 minutes this season while Ramos was on the pitch for 3645 minutes.

Ouch.

Despite the disappointment with Real Madrid, it has been a season full of personal milestones for Ramos.

The 33-year-old defender notched his 100th career goal in January and, after scoring against Sweden on Monday night, has now hit the back of the net 107 times.

Ramos had the chance to make it 108 on the night but he gave a penalty to Alvaro Morata.

And the former Sevilla defender said that he gave Morata the spot-kick to help his confidence.

"In the end, strikers live for goals and Morata is a killer," Ramos explained when reflecting on his decision, per Marca.

"After taking the first, what better way than to pass one on to your teammate to recover his best mood and score goals.

"The work and pride are collective. The result is what is important, not who scores."