“If we sit here in four years, I think we win one title. If not, the next one [job] may be in Switzerland.”

Those were some of the first words Jurgen Klopp said after he was appointed as Liverpool manager back in October 2015.

By ‘title’, Klopp meant trophy.

Five months short of those four years, the German was still looking for his first trophy at Anfield having lost in finals of the League Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

But Klopp saved himself a trip to Switzerland by winning a major trophy at the last opportunity before his four-year anniversary as Liverpool boss.

Klopp led his Liverpool side to Champions League glory against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1 to fulfil his prophecy.

It also represented his first European triumph after losing in finals for Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

But how did he react at the final whistle after just seeing his side win 2-0?

Well, Liverpool’s official Twitter account have just posted a rather glorious video.

As the caption says, it’s Uncut footage of Klopp's first six minutes as a @ChampionsLeague-winning manager.’

Surprisingly, he doesn’t go too mental.

He has a friendly hug and quick chat with Mauricio Pochettino just as the final whistle goes.

Then, after congratulating a few members of his staff, he picks Jan Vertonghen off the floor.

The first Liverpool player he hugs? Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Andy Robertson and Adam Lallana are next before Georginio Wijnaldum jumps on his back. Simon Mignolet gets a quick hug before Klopp shares a beautiful embrace with Jordan Henderson.

It really is quite beautiful.