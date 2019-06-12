Football sponsorship is one of the most lucrative money-making markets in the world.

Pretty much everything associated with the beautiful game can be sponsored.

The players, stadiums, balls and even leagues themselves can be branded.

Every major league in Europe is partnered, sometimes with multiple different brands.

England's top division was named the Barclays Premier League for a number of years, while Spain's division one is now known as La Liga Santander.

Although the Premier League has dropped 'Barclays' from its name in more recent seasons, it's still partnered with EA Sports, Cadbury's and Coca-Cola to name a few.

Normally, league naming writes don't cause a stir, but Ligue 1 has just turned heads with their latest sponsorship deal.

According to the reliable Twitter account, Get French Football News, the country's top division has just signed up with Uber Eats - and their agreement is far from subtle.

"Ligue 1 will be renamed "Ligue 1 Uber Eats" for the 2020/21 & 2021/22 seasons following the conclusion of a naming rights deal," the account reported.

That doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, whether you're speaking French or English. In fact, it almost seems bad enough to be a joke.

So, it seems we're all going to get very hungry while watching the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani play next year.

And fans have been reacting to this news in the best possible way - by mocking it.

"As if Ligue 1 couldn't get anymore tinpot... They've just agreed a two-year sponsorship deal to be called 'Ligue 1 Uber Eats' starting from 2020/21 season. Modern football!" one wrote.

"Official: Ligue 1 to be renamed “Ligue 1 Uber Eats” from 2019-2020 - that’s the division above Domino’s Ligue 2," another said.

Sometimes, the 'Farmer's League' jokes just write themselves...