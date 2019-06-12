Real Madrid completed the signing of Ferland Mendy on Wednesday evening.

The left-back joins from Ligue 1 club Lyon and marks the Spanish side's sixth signing of the summer.

Mendy joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Andriy Lunin at the Bernabeu.

His transfer fee is reported to be around €50 million, taking Real's spending to well over €300 million with a majority of the transfer window to go.

Zinedine Zidane really is not messing around this summer.

A club statement from Madrid reads:



"Real Madrid CF and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to the transfer of player Ferland Mendy. The player is linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.



"Mendy will be presented next Wednesday, June 19, at 1:00 p.m., in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.



"Subsequently, Mendy will step on the turf of Santiago Bernabéu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid CF jersey and will attend the media in the press room."

The 24-year-old full-back caught Real's attention with his performances in France last season.

Mendy played 30 times for Lyon in Ligue 1 as they finished third behind PSG and Lille to confirm a Champions League spot for 2019/20 season.

His move to Spain has been heavily rumoured for a while now, with many reports suggesting that he's going to be a long-term replacement for Marcelo.

He'll arrive with a strong reputation too, after recently being dubbed the 'Kylian Mbappe' of left-backs.

"He’s the Kylian Mbappe of the left-back role," agent Yvan Le Mee told France Football, per Goal.

"Contrary to popular belief, the left-back position is the most requested after that of a striker because they’re very difficult to find.

"Mendy is good offensively and defensively, which is very rare. Balanced guys, who are exciting going forward and very strong at the back, are very rare. At his age, there’s no-one better."