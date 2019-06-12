Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the previous three summers.

In 2017, he looked set to join Manchester United.

That was until Atleti’s transfer ban was upheld and Griezmann decided it wasn’t the right time to leave the club without them being able to sign a replacement.

Last summer, he seemed to be heading to Barcelona.

That was until a last minute change of heart saw him release a cringey documentary in which he declared he was staying put once again.

But this time around, Griezmann will be leaving the club.

He handed in a transfer request at the end of the season and, earlier this week, he said everyone would know his future shortly.

"There’s a need for patience, as it’s still soon," said Griezmann after France’s 4-0 win against Andorra.

"I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there’s a need to wait. I don’t know if I’ll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we’ll know something. I just want to play football and have fun."

And it seems the time is now.

That’s because Atletico Madrid’s CEO Gil Marin has broken the news.

He told Spanish outlet Sport that “We have known since March that Griezmann is going to Barcelona.”

That’s that then.

With Real Madrid already spending the best part of €300 million, it seems Barcelona aren’t just going to stand and watch.

Griezmann, who has a €125 million release clause, will be playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez next season.

That’s not a bad front three.