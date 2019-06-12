France made a terrific start to their home World Cup by beating South Korea 4-0 in the opening game of the tournament.

Next up, though, was a tough clash against Norway.

There may have been no goals in the opening 45 minutes, but it was end-to-end stuff.

But the second half soon came alive.

Valerie Gauvin scored within one minute of the restart to give the hosts the lead.

But Norway found themselves level after a rather embarrassing own goal by Wendie Renard.

The centre-back scored twice against South Korea in the first game but inexplicably turned the ball into her own net under no pressure.

Well, we say no pressure. She’s got the pressure of an entire nation on her shoulders to be fair.

Funnily enough, a report emerged before the match that Norway had been preparing to face the 6'2" defender in training with the help of the team's media manager, Terje Skeie.

"It's absolutely true that we have used him," manager Martin Sjogren confirmed. "He can do a little of everything. Today he was Renard... but I actually think Renard is better off than Terje is."

Turns out Renard wasn't a danger in Norway's penalty area but her own...

Renard was rescued by Eugenie Le Sommer and VAR, though.

France were awarded a controversial penalty with 20 minutes remaining, which Le Sommer stuck away.

They held on to make it six points from their first two games and secure qualification into the knockout stages.

Next up for France is Nigeria, with Les Bleus hoping to make it three wins out of three to conclude their group stage.