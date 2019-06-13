As football fans, we’re forever asking ‘who is the best player in the world?’

The answer is almost always either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

But fans rarely ask ‘who is the best manager in the world?’

It’s a question that’s a lot harder to answer. It’s sometimes difficult to gauge just how much credit or criticism a manager deserves if a team is winning or losing.

And of course, some managers have greater resources than others and have the ability to buy whichever players they wish.

While it’s hard for the average fan to rank managers, an expert study has attempted to do just that.

Coach Reputation Ranking has drawn up a top 10 managers for the 2018/19 season.

Last year, Zinedine Zidane topped the list.

But this year, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the leader with 82.8 out of a possible 100.

In second - just like in the Premier League - is Jurgen Klopp with 80 points.

Zidane is in third with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Champions League finalist Mauricio Pochettino making up the top-five.

Diego Simeone, Ernesto Valverde, Unai Emery, Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri complete the top 10.

"Despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League and the increasing competitiveness in the English game, Guardiola has managed to hold onto his place in the top 5," Mario Gurrionero, who was involved in compiling statistics for the study said.

"Manchester City's consistency and his great influence in the world of football are two of the factors which have enabled him to end the season as the most highly reputed coach right now."