Manchester United will demand at least £150 million to sell Paul Pogba this summer

Paul Pogba's future is likely to be the talk of the summer.

Multiple reports suggest that the midfielder is unsettled at Manchester United, after what's been a rocky season.

The Frenchman took a brunt of the criticism for his team's struggles during the first half of the campaign after a number of bust-ups with Jose Mourinho.

Following the manager's dismissal, he was further villainised for a lack of 'work rate' and 'leadership' by club legend Roy Keane.

Even this week, Pogba has claimed that he's been judged differently due to the price United paid for him back in 2016.

"Because it was the biggest transfer in history at the time, you get judged differently," he told the LifeTimes podcast, per AS.

"They expect more from you because of the price tag. A good game would be a normal game. A top game would be a good game."

So, given everything he's had to endure since returning, it's quite believable that he's not happy at Old Trafford.

But, if he's going move away, those same high standards will be expected wherever he lands, because Man United have slapped a huge price tag on their man.

Per the Mirror, United will hold out for at least £150 million, pricing almost any club out of a potential move.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in signing Pogba, but it's highly unlikely they will be open to spending that much money.

On Wednesday evening, the Spanish club announced the signing of Ferland Mendy from Lyon.

The left-back cost them €50 million and is the fifth big player to join already this summer, with Real splashing the cash early.

Eden Hazard's move was worth around €100m, while Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes cost €65m, €50m and €54m respectively.

With over €300 million spent already, it's hard to see Real dipping back into the transfer market to match United's asking price for Pogba.

Instead, it looks like the Frenchman, who is said to be 'disillusioned' with life at Old Trafford, will have to stay for the foreseeable future.