After a disappointing trophyless 2018/19 season, Real Madrid mean business this summer.

Zinedine Zidane is back and Florentino Perez is giving him a hefty war chest.

On Wednesday night, Los Blancos announced their fifth signing of the summer.

Rodrygo Goes (€54m), Eder Militao (€50m), Luka Jovic (€65m) and Eden Hazard (€100m) had already been signed, sealed and delivered.

Joining them, will be Ferland Mendy from Lyon for €50m.

Having earned just three caps for France, Real Madrid fans would be forgiven for not knowing too much about the 24-year-old.

However, the Bernabeu club have done their best to get fans excited ahead of his arrival.

Usually when a player makes a big move, fans are quick to make dodgy compilation videos with the title ‘Welcome to X.’

But Real have created a similar video titled: ‘Ferland Mendy | NEW Real Madrid player.’

The four-minute video shows the left-back’s best bits from his two seasons at Lyon and his handful of appearances for his national side.

Take a look:

Mendy is expected to be a long-term replacement to Marcelo and, if that video is anything to go by, he’s got the ability to be just that.

Mendy's football journey is actually pretty remarkable.

At the age of 15, Mendy was told he'll never play football again - and may not even walk again - after getting arthritis in his hip. But he learned to walk and was soon back playing football again.

Two years later, his footballing dream seemed to be over as he was released by Paris Saint-Germain and joined a fourth division side, Le Havre B.

He ended up turning professional at the club after forcing his way into the first-team before he was snapped up by Lyon.

Mendy’s French manager, Didier Deschamps, admitted that the player’s progress in recent years has been remarkable since Lyon signed him from Le Havre in 2017.

"Two years ago, he was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid," Deschamps said of Mendy, who joined Lyon from Le Havre in 2017.

"He can play on either side and his development is stunning."