Real Madrid have struggled to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, both on and off the pitch.

Los Blancos lost almost a third of their games in La Liga last season, finishing a humiliating 19 points behind champions Barcelona.

As for their former Portuguese talisman, he fared rather better following his switch to Juventus.

Ronaldo won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season in Turin, scoring 27 goals in the process.

Unsurprisingly, back in the Spanish capital, that has left a bitter taste in the mouth. The situation was exacerbated by the manner of his departure, too.

The 34-year-old chose the moment directly after the Champions League final to announce in his post-match interview that he wanted to leave.

“Now it's time to enjoy this," he said.

"In the next few days I'll give the fans, who have been by my side, an answer.

"It's been great being at Real Madrid. I'll speak in the next few days. Now it's time to enjoy the moment. The future of any player isn't important. We've made history.”

Having overshadowed the team's 13th European triumph by pushing his own agenda, he prompted a furious reaction in the dressing room, not least from Sergio Ramos.

The skipper was reported at the time to have had strong words with Ronaldo about the incident.

More than a year on, and the rift doesn't appear to have healed as Marca report that the Juventus star hasn't been invited to Ramos' wedding.

That's despite the pair having worked together for nine years.

The ceremony is hardly set to be a low-key affair either.

Among the 500 guests as the centre-back ties the knot to TV presenter Pilar Rubio will be David Beckham, Gerard Pique, and should he have recovered from his recent heart attack, Iker Casillas.

Regardless, Ronaldo has already had a summer to remember after guiding Portugal to victory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.