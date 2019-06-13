Where will Matthijs de Ligt go this summer?

It's an answer we could very soon get an answer to.

The Dutch defender is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the three clubs that have been most heavily linked with his signature.

But it appears that the French giants are now the favourites.

Gianluca di Marzio, reporter for Sky Italy, claims that the French giants have jumped ahead of the other contenders in the race for De Ligt as are now 'very close to closing the deal'.

He writes that the negotiations are already in an advanced state and could be closed shortly.

So how have PSG managed to jump the queue? It seems that money has made them favourites, of course.

According to Fabrizio Romano from the Guardian, De Ligt has been offered a five-year contract worth a massive £340,000-per-week.

That translates to just under £18m-per-year and £85m over the five years.

It also works out as £48,571-per-day, £2023-per-hour and £34-per-minute.

That is absolutely crazy money to be offering a 19-year-old - regardless of his ability.

It really is no surprise that PSG are said to be 'very close' to sealing a transfer if that is how much money they are throwing at the teenager.

Before these reports emerged, De Ligt himself said earlier this week that money was not an issue in him choosing his next club.

"Money is not the problem," De Ligt told Mundo Deportivo, per Marca.

"The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

"I still don't know what my heart says.

"On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

"I don't know when I'm going to have it figured out, but I'm going to take my time.

"Barcelona have great defenders and it is logical and normal that there is competition, but it is not something that frightens me.

"Of course it would be nice to play with De Jong and [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona, but I must look at what is best for me."