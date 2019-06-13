Big changes are coming to Real Madrid this summer following a season where they finished third in La Liga and failed to win a trophy.

Or should we say, big changes have already come.

Zinedine Zidane has wasted absolutely no time in his first transfer window since returning to Madrid by spending over €300m before July.

On Wednesday the club announced the €50m signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, who is expected to challenge Marcelo for the starting berth.

Mendy is Zidane's fifth signing of the summer after the Frenchman brought in Rodrygo (€54m), Eder Militao (€50m), Luka Jovic (€65m) and Eden Hazard (€100m).

Questions over Financial Fair Play (FFP) have been raised in light of Real's incredible spending, so they're inevitably going to have to sell some players.

But it's important to remember that Los Blancos are the biggest football club in the world and can probably justify the money they're spending through shirt sales alone.

Indeed, former Real manager Fabio Capello recently claimed his old club have €500m(!) to spend this summer.

"I was in Barcelona and I was told that this year Real Madrid have €500m to spend," the Italian said in April. "I asked, 'Are you sure?'

"The answer was yes and that came from someone who knows a lot about Real Madrid."

So, if Zidane really has €500m to play with, perhaps the latest rumours involving Kylian Mbappe should be taken seriously.

Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar reports that Real are "working very seriously" to sign the young Frenchman and that Zidane has spoken to him "several times" about their project.

Real regard Mbappe as the next Lionel Messi and want assurances that they can have him in the next two years. If there's an option to strike a deal this summer, they'll take it.

Paris Saint-Germain would likely demand over €200m for Mbappe, so it's a wonder how Real would make that happen considering they've already spent €300m of their €500m budget.

But this is Real Madrid after all, so nothing can be ruled out.