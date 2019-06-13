Ken Anderson has well and truly run Bolton Wanderers into the ground.

The former chairman's disgraceful stewardship of the club saw players unpaid and a spiralling club debt of over £40million.

In May, the BBC reported that emergency food banks had been set up to help staff who had not been given their wages for the previous months.

The Trotters will begin next season in League One with a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

After the failure of Laurence Bassini's takeover, there is no sign of things getting any easier either.

The club have released a list of players currently under contract.

It includes just 14 players in total and only six of them are senior squad members. The rest are youth team prospects who have played just a handful of games.

Perhaps even more alarmingly, two of the six seniors, Ben Alnwick and Remi Matthews, are both goalkeepers.

That means Jason Lowe, Luke Murphy, Erhun Oztumer and Josh Magennis are the only outfield players available.

Due to Bolton's financial predicament, all players who were out of contract at the end of last season left.

Several others voluntarily terminated their contracts, which they were entitled to do so because of the length of time for which they had not been paid.

Just when it seems things really can't get any worse - actually, they can.

Huddersfield, Wigan and Charlton are all being linked with former Spurs goalkeeper Alnwick, while Matthews and Oztumer are also wanted by other clubs.

Magennis, meanwhile, is reportedly being targeted by Rangers.

Should all those players leave, that would bring Bolton's ranks down to just two players - and no goalkeepers.

It goes without saying that manager Phil Parkinson badly needs to bring in reinforcements, but even that is going to be difficult as the club will be dependent on free transfers and won't even be able to sanction loan fees.

Wanderers have already had to fend off six winding-up petitions due to unpaid tax in less than a year and a half.

Administrators set a deadline of 4pm on Wednesday for potential new owners to make bids, with the five candidates now given two days to make a concrete offer and supply proof of funds.

It really is a dire state of affairs.