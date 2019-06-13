Royal Ascot: Trainers to follow next week

Horse Racing

Flat Racings premier summer festival, Royal Ascot, kicks off next week.

Here are a few trainers that you need to pay close attention to as you start to analyze the form ahead of the festival...

French Raider: Jean-Claude Rouget

French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget normally brings a strong contender from across the Channel when he arrives at Royal Ascot. He’s 3/6 (50%), +8.5pts when sending runners in the last five years.

His only entry this year is Olmedo in the Queen Anne Stakes on Day One.

GIVEMEBET has Olmedo available @ 14/1

p1dd829ju51ldk1uu929mot01kpgb.jpg

John Gosden in the St James’ Palace Stakes

Trainer John Gosden is 2/8 (25%) with 4 places in this race, including two wins.

In 2018 Without Parole was victorious and 2014 with Kingman won. After a disappointing race last time out in the Dante, his champion 2yo Too Darn Hot, looks set to line up here.

GIVEMEBET has Too Darn Hot @ 3/1

p1dd82a6vhq8dunfa594l5gcpd.jpg

Wesley Ward in the Norfolk Stakes

US trainer Wesley Ward is 2/7 with 4 places and +4pts in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, winning in 2018 with Shang Shang Shang and 2013 with No Nay Never.

He brings over Maven for the race this year, who is offspring of Triple Crown and Breeders Cup Classic winner American Pharaoh.

Maven is available at GIVEMEBET @ 6/1

