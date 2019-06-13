Liverpool came ever so close to winning the Premier League last season.

The Reds put together a brilliant campaign, losing just once over the course of their 38 league games.

However, it wasn't enough.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished the season with 97 points, but Manchester City managed to eclipse that tally by one point.

It meant that Liverpool's wait for a first Premier League title goes on.

The Reds will be in preparation for another assault on the title next season and they received their schedule earlier on Thursday.

Their first game will be held at Anfield against Norwich on Friday August 9, which will be the opening day of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

And an interesting stat has emerged in relation to that game.

According to OptaJoe, the last time Liverpool played against Norwich in their first league game, all the way back in the 1976/77 season, they ended up winning the title.

They managed to beat Norwich 1-0 on that occasion and then went on to beat Manchester City to the title by one point.

That's confirmed it then. It's finally going to be Liverpool's year.

Well, maybe it isn't confirmed. But the Reds will be hoping that fate leads them to their first Premier League title.

Liverpool will play against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19, while the return game at Anfield will take place on January 18.

The two Merseyside derbies are current scheduled for December 4 at Anfield and March 14 at Goodison Park.

And the Reds will play against Manchester City at Anfield on November 9, before meeting at the Etihad Stadium on April 4.

Liverpool will have a very tough end to the season.

Their final three games will play against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, before hosting Chelsea at Anfield.

And Liverpool may need to get a result at Newcastle on the final day of the season in their bid for the Premier League title.

View Liverpool's full fixture list by clicking this link.