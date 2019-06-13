Premier League clubs today learned who they will be playing and when next season after the fixtures list for 2019/20 was announced.

Liverpool kick things off on Friday 9 August at home to Norwich City as the Reds look to go one better than last campaign.

The last time Liverpool started the season at home to the Canaries was in 1976/77. They won the league that year.

Champions Manchester City travel to West Ham on the Saturday, while Manchester United vs Chelsea is the pick of the games on the opening weekend.

Elsewhere in the top six, Arsenal face Newcastle away and Champions League runners-up Tottenham play Aston Villa at home.

After that it's anyone's guess what will happen. Liverpool and City are expected to be the main challengers for the title and the usual names will be vying for Champions League places.

Leicester City and Wolves could have a say in the race for Champions League football after they finished seventh and eighth respectively last season. So too could Everton.

And at the bottom of the table, Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield United will just be looking to escape instant relegation back into the Championship.

Football punters will soon begin placing their bets on who will win the Premier League this season, so it seems timely that a supercomputer has predicted how the final table will look.

Per SportNation.Bet, here are the results:

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

6. Arsenal

7. Wolves

8. Newcastle

9. Everton

10. Leicester City

11. West Ham

12. Watford

13. Southampton

14. Crystal Palace

15. Bournemouth

16. Aston Villa

17. Brighton

18. Burnley

19. Norwich City

20. Sheffield United

According to the supercomputer, Man City are going to win the Premier League for a third year running and Liverpool will have to settle for second again.

The only change from third to sixth is that Man United will finish above Arsenal, whose plight will continue under Unai Emery.

As for the relegation places, Norwich and Sheffield United will both return to the Championship alongside Burnley, while Aston Villa sit pretty in 16th.

Newcastle are the biggest moves in eighth after they came 15th in the 2018/19 season. Is Rafa Benitez about to produce a miracle?

We'll just have to wait and see.