Ligue 1 does not have a good reputation among football fans around the world.

The French league is dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, who have won the league for six of the lat seven seasons.

However, aside from PSG, the league is accused of being devoid of quality.

The Parisans finished with 91 points last season, which was enough to win Ligue 1 by 16 points.

But, despite dominating domestically, PSG are yet to go past the Champions League quarter-finals, showing that the standard of football in France is not that great.

As a result, Ligue 1 has been branded a 'Farmer's League' by football fans in recent times.

And the league didn't do their reputation any good as news broke on Wednesday that they will be known as 'Ligue 1 Uber Eats' from the 2020/2021 season.

Ligue 1 and the home meal delivery platform have signed a two-year agreement and will bring in more than €15 million-per-year.

As if an agreement with Uber Eats isn't embarrassing enough, it turns out that from 2020, the ball for every Ligue 1 match will be brought on the pitch by an Uber Eats delivery man.

That information is according to L'Equipe. Just unbelievable.

Uber Eats seems to be taking over French football.

Depite being the brunt of jokes on social media, Executive Director of the Professional Football League, Didier Quillot, is ecstatic with the agreement.

"This major agreement reflects the new dimension taken by Ligue 1," he said, per Ligue 1's official website.

"We are very proud to be able to count on the support of Uber Eats, a major global brand, to support the development of the French championship.

"From next season, Uber Eats will be present on visibility devices and will reserve some surprises in terms of activations.

"From 2020/2021, the title partnership agreement will seal a major alliance.

"After partnership agreements with major US sports franchises, we are very proud that Uber Eats has chosen Ligue 1 as the first European sport partnership with the aim of supporting its development.

We are also particularly pleased to be able to associate Ligue 1 with a very strong brand among young consumers."