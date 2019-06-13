Football

.

Sheffield United want to sign Franck Ribery ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sheffield United will compete in the Premier League for the first time since 2007 after sealing automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

The Blades, managed by Chris Wilder, finished five points behind champions Norwich City.

They will be joined in English football’s top flight by Aston Villa, who went up via the play-offs following a 2-1 win over Derby County at Wembley.

Sheffield United are yet to make any signings so far this summer, but it’s still early days.

However, the newly-promoted side have rather ambitiously identified former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery as a potential first summer signing.

This is according to German publication Kicker - per Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy - who understand that Ribery is on the Blades’ shortlist.

The veteran Frenchman said goodbye to Bayern last month after completing his 12th season with the German giants.

He leaves the Allianz Arena with a club record 24 titles, including nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Ribery also represented France on 81 occasions between 2006-2014, scoring 16 goals and sealing a World Cup runners-up medal.

FBL-WC2014-FRA-UKR

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kicker add that Ribery would prefer to sign for a bigger club than Sheffield United.

Although he’s now in the winter of his career, Ribery will still feel that he can play for a club competing in Europe - whether that’s the Champions League or Europa League.

He played 38 games for Bayern last season, scoring seven goals, one of which came on his final league appearance for the club against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery is apparently keen to test his skills in the Premier League but may find offers from teams in the top half of the table in short supply, despite his vast experience.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-CUP-MUNICH

A shock move to Bramall Lane may not appeal to Ribery now, but give it a few weeks and it might if the offers from other clubs fail to roll in.

In the meantimes, let’s just imagine Ribery lining up at Dean Court for Sheffield United’s 2019/20 Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 10.

We can all dream!

Topics:
Football
Sheffield United
France Football
Bundesliga
Franck Ribery
Bayern Munich
Premier League
Arjen Robben

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again