Sheffield United will compete in the Premier League for the first time since 2007 after sealing automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

The Blades, managed by Chris Wilder, finished five points behind champions Norwich City.

They will be joined in English football’s top flight by Aston Villa, who went up via the play-offs following a 2-1 win over Derby County at Wembley.

Sheffield United are yet to make any signings so far this summer, but it’s still early days.

However, the newly-promoted side have rather ambitiously identified former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery as a potential first summer signing.

This is according to German publication Kicker - per Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy - who understand that Ribery is on the Blades’ shortlist.

The veteran Frenchman said goodbye to Bayern last month after completing his 12th season with the German giants.

He leaves the Allianz Arena with a club record 24 titles, including nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Ribery also represented France on 81 occasions between 2006-2014, scoring 16 goals and sealing a World Cup runners-up medal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kicker add that Ribery would prefer to sign for a bigger club than Sheffield United.

Although he’s now in the winter of his career, Ribery will still feel that he can play for a club competing in Europe - whether that’s the Champions League or Europa League.

He played 38 games for Bayern last season, scoring seven goals, one of which came on his final league appearance for the club against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery is apparently keen to test his skills in the Premier League but may find offers from teams in the top half of the table in short supply, despite his vast experience.

A shock move to Bramall Lane may not appeal to Ribery now, but give it a few weeks and it might if the offers from other clubs fail to roll in.

In the meantimes, let’s just imagine Ribery lining up at Dean Court for Sheffield United’s 2019/20 Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 10.

We can all dream!