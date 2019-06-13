We might be two months away from the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, but the fixtures for next campaign have now been released.

Liverpool and Norwich City kick things off at Anfield on Friday 9 August, while champions Manchester City travel to West Ham the following lunchtime.

However, Gameweek One’s most mouth-watering fixture takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday 11 August. Manchester United host Chelsea in a game that will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea are expected to have a new manager in place for the game, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly on the verge of becoming Juventus’s new head coach.

Frank Lampard is the bookies’ current favourite to replace Sarri, followed by Rafael Benitez, Ralf Rangnick and Jose Mourinho.

Just three days after their Premier League opener, Chelsea travel to Istanbul to play European champions Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

Understandably, the club’s fans are not happy that the Premier League - inadvertently or otherwise - have given Liverpool two extra days to prepare for the Super Cup.

Furthermore, Chelsea must travel to Manchester for their opening fixture, while Liverpool play Norwich at home.

Angry Chelsea supporters have subsequently taken to social media to express their disgust with what what they perceive to be favouritism towards Liverpool.

Chris Wright tweeted: “I don’t normally moan about things like this but what an absolute joke.

- Fri 9th August: Liverpool v Norwich

- Sun 11th August: Man United v Chelsea

- Wed 14th August: Chelsea v Liverpool, Super Cup Final in Istanbul.

Complete bias towards Liverpool. Joke”

@BlueKyp posted: “I think @ChelseaFC MUST complain about the opening day fixtures. Liverpool play on the Friday at home while Chelsea play on Sunday away to Man U and we have the Super Cup against the victims in Istanbul on the Wednesday. This is called F***ING BIAS.”

Martyn, another Chelsea fan, tweeted: “The darlings getting more favours as usual.”

Complaining directly to the Premier League, David Smith wrote: “So Liverpool have a home fixture and 5 days rest before the Super Cup, whilst we're away on the Sunday and have 3 days rest? Please tell me more about your "unbiased" scheduling. #shambles #pl #plfixtures #chelsea #cfc #lfc”

And @WorldWideChels posted: “Liverpool play Norwich for the opening fixture on Friday at home whilst Chelsea play two days later against Manchester United away.

Have they forgotten that the Super Cup Final is a few days after - Liverpool get an extra 2 days off.

If this isn't bias, then I'm done for good.”

You can understand why they’re feeling perturbed.

Two extra days rest could potentially make all the difference ahead of a match where a trophy is up for grabs.

Surely it wouldn’t have been fairer if the Premier League had made them both play on the same day?