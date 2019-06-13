CIES Observatory have released the latest edition of the top 100 most expensive players in Europe's top five leagues.

Transfer values in football are constantly on the rise and CIES have it that Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe - who tops the list - is worth an eye-watering €252m at the moment.

If that's the case, Real Madrid are going to have to fork out a world-record sum of money to sign the 20-year-old this summer amid reports Zinedine Zidane wants him.

Age plays a large role in players' valuations - the younger you are, the more potential you have, the more you're worth - and it works both ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, is now 34 and 20th in CIES's rankings with a value of €118.1m, despite being regarded as one of the two world's best players.

Lionel Messi's value - currently at €167.4m - is also slowly dropping as he approaches 32. So too is Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez's at €85m.

Elsewhere, winning the Champions League has done the world of good to Liverpool's players, with Mohamed Salah (3rd), Sadio Mane (6th) and Roberto Firmino (8th) all in the top 10.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (13th), Virgil van Dijk (22nd) and Alisson (24th) all feature in the top 25, while Andy Robertson is 32nd with a value of €88.3m.

Completing the top three is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling who, after winning the treble with Manchester City, is worth €207.8m, making him the most expensive Englishman.

So, without further ado, here are the top 100 most expensive players in Europe's top five leagues right now.

1-25

26-50

51-75

76-100