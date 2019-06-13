A lot of things can go wrong in a wrestling match, which is why superstars in the WWE train hard every single day in order to eliminate as much risk as possible.

John Cena is one of the most experienced superstars in WWE, even though he's only a part-timer these days, and there isn't a lot he hasn't seen inside the squared circle.

Even the 16-time world champion has been a victim of some rather embarrassing moments inside the ring, some which he was able to control, some which he, unfortunately, was not able to.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night, via People, Cena revealed that he's had an 'accidental boner' while wrestling. However, he brushed off the embarrassing moment with ease.

He said: “It’s something the body does, you just ignore it. Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”

Another fan asked if it was true that he spends up to 30 minutes a day shaving his body hair, which Cena confirmed this wasn't the case as some days it’s even more, saying: "There’s a lot of body."

Taking into account that Cena is constantly one of the best performers in WWE and has been rewarded with several title reigns over the years, you can excuse him for getting a little bit excited occasionally during his matches.

Speaking of WWE, the 16-time world champion added that despite now being a part-time superstar for the company, he can't imagine leaving the WWE for good.

Cena said in response to another fan's question asking if he'll ever leave WWE for good: “That’s a tough question because I don’t think I’ll ever be disconnected from the WWE.

“I think whether it’s an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don’t think the word ‘retire’ I’ll ever use that.

"So I know that time is limited because it’s a physical, performance-based thing, and I’m 42, so I know that window is kind of coming to a close, but I don’t think I’ll ever be retired.

"I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out.”

During a round of “Behind the Cena,” fans were able to learn some more facts about the WWE legend, and due to his thoughtful answers, Cohen was compelled to ask if Cena is in therapy.

Cena replied that he’s not in therapy, but he did reveal that he has cried after sex, he’s comforted by people who listen to what he says, and the sweetest thing he’s ever gifted his mum is security.

Due to Cena's acting career taking off, he's unlikely to ever return to WWE as a full-time superstar.

However, after everything he's done for the company over the years, he would be welcomed back with open arms if ever an opportunity for him to perform on a full-time basis occurred.