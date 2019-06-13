On Wednesday night, history was written as St.Louise Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time ever, after beating six-time winners, Boston Bruins, 4-1 on the night.

As you can imagine, celebrations were in order for this historic occasion, however it was the arrival of a special guest which stole the hearts of the nation.

It was 11-year-old, Laila Anderson, that was seen celebrating with the players of St.Louise Blues as they lifted the Stanley Cup. The young girl, who suffers from a life-threatening illness called HLH involving the body's production of too many immune cells, was flown out especially for the game.

The life-long superfan lived the dream, and even had the chance to kiss the cup alongside Colton Parayko, as if she was a player herself.

“She is so special, everything about her,” Parayko said.

“She is such a warrior. She perseveres through everything. She is going through such a battle. I was happy to be with her today for this moment. It was special to me.”

It's touching to see that with sporting loyalties aside, the humble nature of the St.Louis Blues is what has stolen the show on the ice that night.

The events of that night is what followed the viral video of young Laila, being surprised by her mother, that would later see her lifting the Stanley Cup in front of millions across the globe.

A heartwarming moment which goes beyond the game itself.

At times, sport can present the good, the bad and the ugly. However, it is the moments such as this which make game much more meaningful.

Victory is not only for the players, but the fans aswell. The Stanley Cup champions showed this on Wednesday evening.

A humble story, embedded within an historic night for the St.Louise Blues.