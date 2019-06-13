After recently leaving hospital following a scheduled surgery, Ric Flair went after those people who never bothered to reach out to him while he was receiving medical treatment.

One of the grudges he needed to get off his chest was against Shawn Michaels, specifically for the comments he made in the 2017 ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, Nature Boy.

Flair told HBK that he wasn't in a position to judge him in the rant, but now he has apologised to his fellow WWE Hall of Famer for his actions.

The 16-time world champion issued an apology video on his social media accounts where he said, via Wrestling News: “I wanted to take one moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels.

"Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff [and] took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will forever be the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

The 70-year-old was recently in the hospital for a scheduled surgery, one which he claimed was a $1.8 million tuneup. Thankfully, it now looks like he is okay.

In a previous video, Flair thanked everyone for their support and help while he was receiving treatment, and stated that he's feeling better than ever but it's once again a miracle that he's still alive.

The 16-time world champion as he wanted to have this surgery before travelling to Las Vegas for Starrcast II. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to attend the event in the end due to complications, but the good news now is that Flair is feeling better than ever.

It looks like The Nature Boy's grudge with Michaels as well has officially been buried, which is good news as well for wrestling fans that don't want to see two icons of the business fall out.

Flair hasn't been seen in the WWE since he helped Triple H defeat Batista in his match at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year by handing him his sledgehammer.

It's unclear as to when we'll see him in WWE next, but at least he's in a much better mood than what he was a few weeks ago and back to being friends with HBK.