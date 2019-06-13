AEW has booked another huge match for what could arguably be their version of WWE's WrestleMania, All Out.

Prior to today, only one match had been booked for All Out, which takes place on August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, the inaugural AEW World Championship match of Adam Page vs Chris Jericho.

Now, two matches have been confirmed for the show, as AEW confirmed on their Twitter account that Jon Moxley will face Kenny Omega at the show as well.

Moxley vs Omega stems from what happened at the end of the main event of AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Jericho had just defeated Omega, winning his spot in the first-ever AEW World title match as a result, but as he was preaching to the fans to thank him, Moxley made his way to the ring through the crowd and attacked him.

Moxley then switched his attention to Omega, throwing him out of the ring before taking him to the top of the ramp and throwing him off a giant stack of poker chips to end the show.

Now it looks like both wrestlers will be settling their differences and problems at what many wrestling fans are calling AEW's WrestleMania equivalent show.

While this will be the match many wrestling fans will be looking forward to, this clash will not be Moxley's debut match for AEW.

His debut match will actually be later this month at Fyter Fest when he takes on Joey Janela. Omega will be teaming up with The Young Bucks as The Elite in a six-man tag team match vs Lucha Brothers and a to be confirmed third man.

The Cleaner will also be wrestling at Fight for the Fallen on July 13 vs Cima.

It will be interesting to see if Moxley vs Omega or the AEW World Championship match will main event All Out, as both are appealing matches.

It will also be intriguing to find out who exactly will win this clash between Moxley and Omega, as it would be the first big scalp for either wrestler in the AEW promotion.