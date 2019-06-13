Former heavyweight champion David Haye believes that Tom Schwarz does have a slim chance of beating Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The German is a serious underdog, but after Andy Ruiz's stunning upset against Anthony Joshua, anything is possible - especially in the heavyweight division.

Haye spoke to GIVEMESPORT at the MGM Grand in Vegas and pointed out the Fury has been put down before by far smaller fighters than Schwarz, who stands at 6'6".

"Listen, any heavyweight can pull off the upset, they’re big enough they’ve got the physical attributes to do it," Haye said.

"If you look at Tyson Fury, he’s been put down by a lot smaller people than Schwarz.

"I remember him getting dropped by Steve Cunningham, who’s a cruiserweight and he’s vulnerable at times."

Fury rallied from that knockdown to beat Cunningham, but it was proof that the Gypsy King can be hit.

However, Haye was quick to point out how Fury's boxing brain has matured over the years.

"His boxing brain has matured over the years," Haye continued.

"He’s shown that against Deontay Wilder and he showed that against Wladimir Klitschko, two prime names, two premium names in the heavyweight division, he’s been the superior boxer on both occasions.

"So you can’t question his boxing IQ."

Haye then discussed the relatively unknown Schwarz and believes his low profile could be a tactic he's using to his advantage in the build-up to the fight.

"Nobody knows about Tom Schwarz, he’s an unknown quantity," Haye added.

"He hasn’t done many interviews, there’s not much out there on him you can’t research much, maybe that will work to his advantage.

"Maybe he’s just keeping a low profile in hope someone will pick him, he’s a soft touch and then he’s going to pull off the upset of all upsets.

"Andy Ruiz Jr. done it the other day."

But the chances of Schwarz winning are seriously slim, especially when Fury has shown the powers of recovery to get up from one of Deontay Wilder's fearsome punches.

And Haye was full of praise for Fury's response in the 12th round of that famous fight back in December.

"The 12th round, he [Fury] was exhausted after putting on a boxing masterclass, he gets decked, he's super heavy, he gets up," Haye said.

"Does he want to hold, does he want to clinch? He turned the fight around, winning the remainder of the round.

"So he’s shown he’s got the minerals at the highest level, so I believe that when all is equal, Tyson Fury’s experience, Tyson Fury’s physical advantages will come into play."

If Fury comes through the Schwarz fight unscathed on Saturday, the prospect of a rematch with Wilder is simply mouth-watering.