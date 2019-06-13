Eden Hazard has officially been unveiled as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu.

After completing his move from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £100 million, Real supporters have been left waiting for the moment that Hazard would make his dramatic arrival.

Despite signing the contract, it wasn't until this week that Hazard completed his medical and pulled on the famous white jersey that has been worn by so many sporting legends.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the Bernabeu before the official reveal, causing snaking queues around the stands and providing plenty of business to merchandise venders.

It's been a long time since there has been such a buzz around a Real Madrid signing and the arrival of Hazard marks their first 'Galactico' since the world-record signing of Gareth Bale.

Hazard welcomed at the Bernabeu

However, the crowds today will surely surpass every unveiling since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2009, when 80,000 crammed into the Bernabeu to get a glimpse.

Los Blancos certainly know how to welcome a new player to the club and now the reality of Hazard's new challenge will start to settle in.

The expectations at the Bernabeu are incredibly high and when players like Ronaldo have been heckled, Hazard will need to get by on more than just his reputation.

Fans will also have to wait and see whether Hazard will be named as the club's latest number seven, which is currently held by fringe striker Mariano Diaz.

