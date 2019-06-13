UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to add to his MMA legacy once he is able to return to the Octagon later this year, but if he has his say, it won't involve Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov will look to unify the lightweight division later this year when he faces interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier on September 7 at UFC 242.

While Dana White has stayed open to the possibility of a rematch between The Eagle and Notorious after this fight, Khabib is not.

The Russian argued on Wednesday during the UFC 242 pre-fight press conference that McGregor doesn't deserve a rematch against him because he doesn't fight often enough and there are other fighters, like Tony Ferguson, who is above him in the pecking order.

Nurmagomedov said, via MMA Fighting: “The last three years he only have one victory in amateur boxing, how [does] he deserve rematch? He tapped. He begged me ‘please, don’t kill me’ and he talks about rematch.

"Tony Ferguson on the line. People who have win streak are on the line but not the guy who don’t win nothing the last three years.

“I have a lot of work without him. Right now, I’m focused on Sept. 7.”

Khabib dispatched McGregor with a dominating performance at UFC 229 last year, winning the fight in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke.

While Notorious has campaigned for a rematch ever since this bout ended, The Eagle has been focusing elsewhere.

While Poirier is in his sights, Ferguson could finally be in store for him in the future should he be successful at UFC 242. Khabib and Ferguson have tried to fight four times previously but the fight has never gone ahead due to injuries and other complications.

Khabib said on El Cucuy: “He deserves a title shot in my opinion but when the UFC asked him to fight Max Holloway, he don’t take this fight.

"The problem right now is because of him. I don’t know why he don’t take this fight but he take regular fight with “Cowboy” [Donald Cerrone]. I don’t understand this.

“I don’t want to underestimate my opponent in Dustin. He’s a tough challenge for me. Right now I don’t want to think about other opponents. I have to focus on my opponent.”

Right now, the only thing that matters to the UFC Lightweight Champion is Poirier, but even after this fight, McGregor isn't on his radar.