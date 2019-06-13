Matthijs de Ligt is being linked with every European club under the sun right now.

After an astonishing season as Ajax captain, the Dutchman is being accepted as the most exciting teenage talent in world football and a move away from Amsterdam seems inevitable.

Fans assumed that Barcelona would be his destination of choice, especially when his former teammate Frenkie de Jong made that exact move during the January transfer window.

Reports in Spain were even suggesting that the deal was as good as official before the season had even finished, but now everything has gone quiet in Catalonia.

Manchester United and Liverpool were drawn into the equation, while Paris Saint-Germain are now believed to be tabling a mega-money contract for the 19-year-old.

The fight for De Ligt

But surely De Ligt would still favour a reunion with his former Ajax friend, following in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff and playing alongside Lionel Messi?

Well, the answer to that question seems to be a resounding 'no' with the latest reports from Spain suggesting that Barcelona's move for De Ligt is now off.

Barcelona out of the running

Journalist Alfredo Martinez caused a stir on Twitter when he emphatically tweeted that De Ligt signing for Barcelona has been completely 'ruled out.'

A rough translation of the news goes as follows: "Ruled out. De Ligt will NOT be signed by Barcelona. It's not just an economic issue. Ligt believes it will grow more on another team."

So, it seems as though Barcelona can kiss goodbye to their chances of signing him and should just feel thankful that they captured one member of Ajax's young team.

PSG must now be considered the leading candidates for his signature and their massive economic strength will surely have Mino Raiola rubbing his hands together.

However, the news that Barcelona are out of the running will always have Manchester United and Liverpool fans keeping their fingers crossed.

Who do you think De Ligt should leave Ajax for? Have your say in the comments section below.