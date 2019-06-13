Eden Hazard is a Real Madrid player at last.

The Belgian was officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, hours after passing his medical in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

His long-awaited arrival from Chelsea is the most high-profile in a series of new signings tasked with helping Zinedine Zidane return Los Blancos to the summit of world football.

With the club already spending upwards of £180 million on Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo in recent weeks, Hazard’s £89 million fee takes their total summer outlay to approximately £260 million.

Thrilled to have finally got his hands on the 28-year-old, Madrid president Florentino Perez gave him the warmest of welcomes at his official presentation.

“Everyone who loves this club feels a special emotion. A uniquely talented player with extraordinary quality comes to play at our club,” he said, per the Sun.

“Eden, you are where you wanted to be. This was your dream, your dream has come true and you are here to defend the shirt.

“You will experience great passion from the city. The most important thing you will realise here are the fans.

“We’d like to thank you for deciding to join this club. The fans you see behind you will be here at every game. They know you are unique, your brand of football is special. Welcome to your new home!”

Hazard has been flirting with Madrid for years, so it’s no surprise his unveiling was met with great passion among the club hierarchy.

That said, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he was the last fresh face to sign for the 33-time La Liga champions before next season.

Well, if Perez and co. were unsure who to pursue next, a section of Madrid fans made their preferred target known at the same time as they welcomed Hazard.

According to Marca, chants of ‘we want Mbappe’ could be heard during the build-up to Hazard’s introduction at the Bernabeu.

While it’s difficult to imagine Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe without breaching Financial Fair Play, there’s no doubt the Paris Saint-Germain striker is on their radar.

The 20-year-old has been constantly linked with Madrid - not least since hinting that he could be ready for a ‘new project’ in May.

For now, though, Mbappe insists his immediate future lies in Paris.

“Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid,” he told reporters after France’s 4-0 demolition of Andorra on Tuesday, per beIN Sports.

“You always ask me the same thing, but it’s not the time.”