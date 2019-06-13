Eden Hazard was given a spectacular greeting at the Bernabeu on Thursday afternoon.

After finally completing his move to Real Madrid this summer, the former Chelsea man held a press conference in the Spanish capital and posed with the famous white jersey.

It's believed that approximately 60,000 fans turned up to see their new 'Galactico' in the flesh and that ranks as one of the highest-attended presentations in football history.

Sure, it doesn't quite compare to Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling from 2009, but it shows that Real are looking towards Hazard as the man to fill the Portuguese's void.

President Florentino Perez was delighted to present Hazard - who branded the move a 'dream' - to the crowds and gave a glowing statement to the world's media.

Hazard unveiled in Madrid

"Eden, you are where you wanted to be. This was your dream, your dream has come true and you are here to defend the shirt," Perez said to his new signing.

"You will experience great passion from the city. The most important thing you will realise here are the fans. We'd like to thank you for deciding to join this club.

"The fans you see behind you will be here at every game. They know you are unique, your brand of football is special. Welcome to your new home!"

Hazard kiss the Real Madrid badge

Chelsea fans have been incredibly respectful to Hazard amidst his departure, but they probably didn't appreciate one particular moment during the presentation.

That's because, just like Thibaut Corutois one year previously, he took the decision to kiss the Real Madrid badge after being encouraged to do so by the crowds.

It was certainly a bold move considering he's been a Real player for just a matter of days and it definitely caused a stir on Twitter. Check out the moment down below:

There hasn't been the avalanche of snake emojis that greeted Courtois - who used to play his trade with Atletico Madrid - but Hazard should probably still avoid his Twitter mentions.

One journalist wrote in response to the gesture: "Hazard kissing the badge just made me feel a bit sick. These unveilings are really strange aren’t they...

"Just trying to get my head around going to a stadium to watch a player walk round the pitch. The most pretentious thing a club can do. Sums up Real Madrid really."

At the end of the day, though, it went down an absolute treat with Real Madrid fans and they can be notoriously difficult to win over.

However, it will take more than kissing the badge for Hazard to truly endear himself and now the work begins for him to assert himself as their star man.

Do you think Hazard will be a success at Real Madrid? Have your say in the comments section below.