Maurizio Sarri is now on the brink of becoming the next Juventus manager.

The news comes just one year after the Italian moved to Chelsea, guiding the Blues to third place in the Premier League, a Carabao Cup final and the Europa League trophy.

It's a pretty impressive campaign on paper, but it shouldn't take away from the fact that many Chelsea fans were displeased with the tactics and style on show at Stamford Bridge.

Incidents like the Kepa Arrizabalaga farce at Wembley suggested that Sarri was out of touch with his squad and he never truly implemented his philosophy in west London.

For these reasons, you never got the impression that Chelsea came to love the Italian and perhaps that's exactly why he seems to be angling for an exit this summer.

Sarri leaving Chelsea?

Juventus now seems to be his likely destination, having severed ties with Massimiliano Allegri and turned their attention to a coach with great experience in Serie A.

Rumours have been circulating for days and weeks now, but the biggest update of the entire saga came on Thursday night and it was plastered all across the Sky Sports bulletins.

The fact Sarri is still in the early stages of his Chelsea contract has made negotiations difficult, yet it finally seems that both clubs have found common ground.

Juventus agree a deal

That's because Sky sources in Italy have revealed that Chelsea and Juventus have reached an agreement for Sarri to become their manager this summer.

In other words, we're just a few signatures and adjustments away from seeing Sarri back in Italian football and Chelsea entering pre-season without a manager.

The report was corroborated by the Telegraph's Jason Burt, who tweeted: "Sarri will be the next head coach of Juventus. Deal agreed with Chelsea receiving up to 10m euros compensation."

Well, at least Chelsea are being paid decently for their loss, but it leaves them with the unenviable task of scrambling for a new head coach in a competitive market.

Remarkably, club-record scorer Frank Lampard seems to be the leading candidate, despite having just one season of managerial experience with Derby County.

However, the likes of Erik ten Hag, Javi Gracia and Nuno Espirito Santo are also being considered for a spot on the Stamford Bridge touchline.

Regardless of who Chelsea go about appointing, though, it's another massive blow in a year that has already seen them lose Eden Hazard and slapped with a transfer ban.

