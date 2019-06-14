Eden Hazard has wanted to play for Real Madrid since he was a child - and he got his wish on Thursday afternoon.

The Belgian was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu after completing his medical earlier in the day, joining five other summer signings as Zinedine Zidane seeks to rebuild a wounded Los Blancos side.

Hazard - who is understood to have commanded a price tag in the region of £89 million - is the fifth arrival after Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.

All up, Madrid have welcomed more than £260 million worth of talent since the end of last season.

But with Hazard being the one Florentino Perez has desperately wanted to land since he joined Chelsea in 2012, the club president made no secret of his delight to finally get it done.

"Everyone who loves this club feels a special emotion. A uniquely talented player with extraordinary quality comes to play at our club,” he said at his Hazard’s unveiling.

"Eden, you are where you wanted to be. This was your dream, your dream has come true and you are here to defend the shirt."

Hazard echoed Perez’s introduction, telling his new fans: “I want to win many titles with Real Madrid, in this shirt. This has been my dream since I was a child and now I’m here. I just want to enjoy this moment.

"I’m going to try to become the best player in the world, but first I wanted to be in the best team in the world.

“I plan to enjoy myself here, because at Real Madrid you have to win as much as possible.

"Hopefully I can write another page in the history of the club."

It was more or less a stock standard player affair as far as staged pleasantries between club officials and new signings are concerned.

However, such was the huge anticipation preceding Hazard’s arrival, his presentation attracted one of the biggest-ever attendances for such an event.

According to AS, the estimated 50,000-strong crowd falls short of what Cristiano Ronaldo (75,000) and Kaka (55,000) managed to pull in 2009, making him the third-most popular Madrid signing ever.

In terms of world football, the two-time Premier League winner is also behind Diego Maradona (65,000), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (60,000) and Neymar (57,000), putting him sixth overall.

Hazard’s gathering is level with Fernando Torres (50,000) and ahead of Carlos Tevez (45,000), James Rodriguez (36,000) and David Villa (35,000), though.

Considering Madrid fans were chanting ‘we want Mbappe’ in the lead-up to their first sighting of Hazard in the Bernabeu, one can only imagine the crowd he would draw.