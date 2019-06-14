NBA

.

The Drake Curse is finally broken after Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Drake Curse has been absolutely relentless over the past 12 months or so.

However, the spell has finally been broken after Toronto Raptors won their first ever NBA title on Thursday night.

NBA’s lone Canadian team sealed their maiden championship after a 24-year wait thanks to a 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the finals.

But for people who don’t follow basketball, where does Drake fit into all of this?

Well, the Canadian rapper is a massive fan of the Raptors. In fact, he’s more than just a fan.

The 32-year-old is also the team’s global ambassador and sits courtside at their games.

Needless to say, Drake is absolutely over the moon after the Raptors were crowned NBA champions.

Here is celebrating wildly after he watched his team win…

“We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he was quoted as saying by Pitchfork.com. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes - make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”

In response to the Raptors’ triumph, Drake announced he’ll be dropping two new songs - one titled “Omertá,” and the other called “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

p1dda9pee210631imd1mdkeheic9.jpg

Sporting stars and teams will tentatively be happy to associate with Drake again following this result.

It was all becoming a bit spooky.

Conor McGregor, Paul Pogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Jadon Sancho, Layvin Kurzawa and Anthony Joshua are just some of the big names affected by the curse over the past nine months.

p1dda9s9o91r2fu2egk45ch1i4hb.jpg

They’d all gone on to suffer defeats - either with their teams or as individuals - after posing for a photo with the superstar.

AS Roma even banned their players from taking photos with Drake towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, that ban has now been lifted following Raptors’ win over the Golden State Warriors.

“Drake ban officially over,” Roma tweeted. “VIP tickets for #ASRoma at the Olimpico whenever you want them. Congratulations @Raptors.”

Is this the last we’ve heard of the Drake Curse?

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Only time will tell.

Topics:
Anthony Joshua
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
NBA
Premier League
Sergio Aguero

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again