The Drake Curse has been absolutely relentless over the past 12 months or so.

However, the spell has finally been broken after Toronto Raptors won their first ever NBA title on Thursday night.

NBA’s lone Canadian team sealed their maiden championship after a 24-year wait thanks to a 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the finals.

But for people who don’t follow basketball, where does Drake fit into all of this?

Well, the Canadian rapper is a massive fan of the Raptors. In fact, he’s more than just a fan.

The 32-year-old is also the team’s global ambassador and sits courtside at their games.

Needless to say, Drake is absolutely over the moon after the Raptors were crowned NBA champions.

Here is celebrating wildly after he watched his team win…

“We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he was quoted as saying by Pitchfork.com. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes - make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”

In response to the Raptors’ triumph, Drake announced he’ll be dropping two new songs - one titled “Omertá,” and the other called “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

Sporting stars and teams will tentatively be happy to associate with Drake again following this result.

It was all becoming a bit spooky.

Conor McGregor, Paul Pogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Jadon Sancho, Layvin Kurzawa and Anthony Joshua are just some of the big names affected by the curse over the past nine months.

They’d all gone on to suffer defeats - either with their teams or as individuals - after posing for a photo with the superstar.

AS Roma even banned their players from taking photos with Drake towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, that ban has now been lifted following Raptors’ win over the Golden State Warriors.

“Drake ban officially over,” Roma tweeted. “VIP tickets for #ASRoma at the Olimpico whenever you want them. Congratulations @Raptors.”

Is this the last we’ve heard of the Drake Curse?

Only time will tell.