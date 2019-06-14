Football

Eden Hazard asked Luka Modric for the number 10 shirt at Real Madrid

After much anticipation, Eden Hazard is finally a Real Madrid player.

The Belgian was linked with a move to the Spanish giants for some time and eventually put pen to paper last week.

Hazard, who spent seven years at Chelsea, signed for a club-record transfer of £130m, penning a five-year contract.

And the wide-man was unveiled in front of a packed out Bernabeu yesterday where a reported 50,000 fans greeted their new star.

Hazard modelled his new shirt but is yet to have a number printed on it.

The 28-year-old wore the number 10 jersey for most of his time at Stamford Bridge while also possessing the same number when on international duty with Belgium.

So it’s safe to say, if there was one number he was going to pick when moving to Real Madrid it would be that.

However, the famous number 10 shirt belongs to Luka Modric and has done ever since the midfielder arrived at the club from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012.

And there was no way the Croatian was going to give it up.

However, Hazard tried his luck anyway, albeit in a humorous manner, saying via the Evening Standard: “I have been able to talk to Modric through [former Chelsea team-mate Mateo] Kovacic.

"I was joking when I asked him to lend me the number 10. He said no, so I’ll have to find another number.

"But right now, the number is not important for me, I just [want] to play with this badge.”

Hazard will be hoping to follow in Modric’s footsteps as the latter has over 300 appearances for Madrid under his belt, winning 14 pieces of silverware along the way.

