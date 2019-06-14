Ilkay Gundogan has had plenty to cheer about this season.

Like every Manchester City player, the German seemed to be lifting a different piece of silverware each week and only the Champions League title managed to escape his grasp.

City opened the season with victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield, before defeating the same team on penalties in February to retain the Carabao Cup.

Gundogan himself found the net on the final day of the Premier League season to secure the title, only to put Watford to the sword just a few days later for FA Cup glory.

In truth, the former Borussia Dortmund man is one of the unsung heroes in the City team and it's easy to feel under-appreciated when there's so much quality playing around you.

Successful season for Gundogan

Gundogan accumulated 41 appearances last season, scoring five goals along the way, and was a crucial part of arguably the most impressive midfield in European football.

Sadly for him, the same success hasn't been forthcoming with Germany and he's watched as his national team drop out of the World Cup group stages and suffer Nations League relegation.

So, Gundogan might not have been so keen to resume international duties this month, but the latest round of Germany fixtures was somewhat kinder than those which came before.

From 1-0 wins to 9-0 wins

Germany opened up with a 2-0 over Belarus, before tearing Estonia to shreds in an 8-0 rout and Gundogan wrote his name on the scoresheet with a 26th-minute penalty.

It was a victory that gives Gundogan the bizarre distinction of having secured 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 and 9-0 victories across the 2018/19 season.

That's pretty incredible going and it's only fair that we break down how Gundogan bagged himself the record.

City bagged their first 1-0 win of the season against Tottenham at Wembley and would win by the same scoreline on seven further occasions, particularly during the Premier League run-in.

There were too many 2-0 wins to list between Germany and City, while there were also a healthy number of 3-0's against teams like Wolves, Fulham and Russia.

Gundogan surprisingly comes close to losing the record at 4-0, but a win by that scoreline at the London Stadium keeps the run going, while Cardiff and Burnley were dismissed 5-0.

Chelsea remember their 6-0 loss at the hands of City all too well, but can reassure themselves by the fact Shakhtar Donetsk and Watford met the same fate.

Rotherham and Schalke were both slaughtered 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium and the aforementioned 8-0 win over Estonia meant that Gundogan completed the set.

And of course, the absolute 9-0 obliteration of Burton Albion is enough to raise Gundogan's record that extra scoreline higher. Now that's a statistic.

